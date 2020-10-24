Man caught allegedly dealing 97 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich

Anthony Hyacinth was arrested in Gippeswyk Park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A London man has been accused of possession with intent to supply almost 100 wraps of class A drugs on the streets of Ipswich.

Anthony Hyacinth appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Hyacinth has been charged with possession with intent to supply 33 wraps of heroin and possession with intent to supply 64 wraps of crack cocaine.

The 24-year-old, of Hall Street, in Angel, London, was arrested in Gippeswyk Park on November 11 last year.

Hyacinth gave no indication of plea to the charges.

He admitted a third charge of possessing a quantity of cannabis on the same day.

Prosecutor David Bryant told magistrates their sentencing powers were insufficient to deal with the alleged drugs supply offences.

The bench declined jurisdiction and sent the matter to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20.