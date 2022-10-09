Sport star Anthony Ogogo proud to highlight organisation's work

Suffolk sports star Anthony Ogogo has shared his story in support of work by an Ipswich organisation bringing generations together to tackle racial inequality.

The Olympic bronze medal winning boxer from Lowestoft turned professional wrestler was speaking at an event marking the 45th birthday of an Ipswich racial equality charity.

It was also part of the launch of the connecting the generations exhibition organised by the Ipswich & Suffolk Council for Racial Equality.

Mr Ogogo was talking about how he managed to succeed as a black person in Suffolk and represent the country at the Olympics in 2012 where he won his medal.

He said: "I was happy to share my story, the highs and lows of my life, focussing on a ‘can do approach’ to achievement no matter the obstacles in life.

"It’s important to continue to support racial equality as inequalities still exist and what ISCRE is doing in connecting the generations will help them continue and build upon the last 45 years."

ISCRE created an exhibition, which chronicles some of the most important projects done by the charity over the last 45 years.

The Race Equality Council has also shared a video where the founder and the members of the charity study the history of the organisation.

They also raise many racial equality-related issues, including support for minority ethnic backgrounds, education and criminal justice systems.

Phanuel Mutumburi, the director of ISCRE, said: "Over the last 45 years, ISCRE has come a long way and - working together with like-minded groups and individuals - we have helped address unlawful discrimination of any type and to bring our counties' many communities closer together for the enrichment of all.

"As one of Suffolk's leading sportspeople, it was fascinating to hear Anthony's own experiences and reflections on combating racism and promoting equality for all. They certainly resonated with the audience, and we'd like to thank him for his time and support.

"Now launched, ISCRE@45 - Connecting the Generations offers a programme of inspiring and informative events - including a wonderful exhibition at the Hold of ISCRE's work, campaign and the anecdotes of some of its founders.

"We are proud to be a part of Suffolk's growing and successful story of inclusion and equal treatment for all, and we hope as many people come along to celebrate with us over the next few months."

The launch of the exhibition will be followed by a talk and workshops given by Karen Walker and Ivy Scott later this month.