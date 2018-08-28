Prison absconder was ‘missing his sister’

Anthony Smith was arrested in Brentwood six weeks after he went missing from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A prisoner who was on the run for more than a month after walking out of a Suffolk open prison has been jailed for six months.

Anthony Smith, 46, was reported missing from HMP Hollesley Bay on October 23 and was apprehended in Brentwood six weeks later on December 1, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Smith, who was serving an eight year and six month sentence for burglary, was reported missing after he was absent from a roll call.

Smith admitted escape and was jailed for six months to run consecutively to his current sentence.

Laura Austin for Smith, said he had been due for release on April 28 2020 but this had been put back until June 11 2020 to make up for the six weeks he was on the run.

She said Smith had been placed in care when he was a baby but had recently got to know his biological sister.

When he absconded from Hollesley in October he had been missing his sister, who lived in Brentwood, and had decided to walk out of the prison.