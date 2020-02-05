Anti-racism rally in Ipswich in wake of racist stickers

An anti-racism solidarity event is set to be held in Ipswich this weekend in the wake of the discovery of racist stickers across the town.

The stickers, bearing white supremacist messages, have been spotted in the town for the past few days with Ipswich Borough Council working hard to remove them.

Areas in the town centre as well as around Nacton Road have been targeted.

Since the discovery of the stickers, the Ipswich & Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) has been working to create an event to respond to the messages.

It has now confirmed it will be hosting an event on the Cornhill on Saturday February 8 from 12 noon.

Speakers will be attending the event with members of the public encouraged to engage in conversations as part of the event.

Phanuel Mutumburi, business & operations director for ISCRE, said: "Our Stand Up To Racism event is both a response to recent efforts by a small and disaffected group of individuals to stir up trouble and a positive reaffirmation that Ipswich and Suffolk are strong because of their diversity.

"We hope people will come along to meet with old friends and make new ones and make a show of some good old Suffolk solidarity."

