E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anti-racism rally in Ipswich in wake of racist stickers

PUBLISHED: 13:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 05 February 2020

One of the stickers, which was put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

One of the stickers, which was put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

Archant

An anti-racism solidarity event is set to be held in Ipswich this weekend in the wake of the discovery of racist stickers across the town.

Phanuel Mutumburi, business and operations director at Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) Picture: RACHEL EDGEPhanuel Mutumburi, business and operations director at Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The stickers, bearing white supremacist messages, have been spotted in the town for the past few days with Ipswich Borough Council working hard to remove them.

Areas in the town centre as well as around Nacton Road have been targeted.

Since the discovery of the stickers, the Ipswich & Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) has been working to create an event to respond to the messages.

You may also want to watch:

It has now confirmed it will be hosting an event on the Cornhill on Saturday February 8 from 12 noon.

Speakers will be attending the event with members of the public encouraged to engage in conversations as part of the event.

Phanuel Mutumburi, business & operations director for ISCRE, said: "Our Stand Up To Racism event is both a response to recent efforts by a small and disaffected group of individuals to stir up trouble and a positive reaffirmation that Ipswich and Suffolk are strong because of their diversity.

"We hope people will come along to meet with old friends and make new ones and make a show of some good old Suffolk solidarity."

READ MORE: Tom Hunt hits out at racist stickers found in Ipswich

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: ADRIAN BARNETT

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: ADRIAN BARNETT

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Anti-racism rally in Ipswich in wake of racist stickers

One of the stickers, which was put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

WATCH: Dashcam shows ‘terrifying’ near miss after high-speed overtake

The dashcam footage captured a near miss on the A1094 near Aldeburgh. Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

‘On form Norris must be dropped and Holy back in’ - Town fans on big keepers debate

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Sunderland. Picture: ROSS HALLS

IVF treatment to be reinstated – ending ‘postcode lottery’ and ‘years of heartache’

Claire and Si Owen had their son Arian after NHS funded treatment at Bourn Hall Clinic, Colchester in 2012. Picture: SI OWEN
Drive 24