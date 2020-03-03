E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It's got to stop' - Church takes drastic action in fight against drug-dealing

03 March, 2020 - 05:30
Rod Stone in front of the Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANT

Rod Stone in front of the Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANT

Church pastors in Ipswich feel they have "no choice" but to take drastic action against drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour that continues to plague their premises.

Rod Stone in front of Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANTRod Stone in front of Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANT

Rod Stone, of the Ipswich Community Church Centre, said he is finding weekly accumulations of drug litter, empty alcohol bottles, used condoms and even human excrement on the Wilberforce Street site.

CCTV has had little effect, so bosses are now applying for security gates and railings.

Police are also investigating an alleged incident of serious sexual assault near the centre.

In a planning application submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, bosses said: "Ipswich Community Church is proud of the community it is located within.

"It is fair to say, however, that this part of Ipswich suffers from challenging incidents of anti-social activity.

"Unfortunately, the forecourts of Ipswich Community Church Centre provide a convenient congregation point as well as access to dark and secluded corners.

"This is exacerbated because it is a non-residential building unoccupied at night.

It adds: "Groups of youths gather at the forecourt late at night and into the early hours of the morning.

"There is evidence of drug and alcohol consumption and of drug dealing with suggestions of county lines associations.

"On-site, there is a weekly accumulation of needles, broken bottles, used condoms and human excrement with obvious health and safety consequences.

"Unfortunately, at least one especially serious incident of sexual assault has occurred on the property."

Mr Stone said the decision to increase security was not taken lightly.

He added: "We never wanted to put railings up but now we feel we have no choice.

"The night-time activities are plaguing the neighbours and it's got to stop."

The church's bid for new security fencing, which owners want to leave open during the day, is fully supported by Suffolk police.

In a letter submitted to the council, officers wrote: "The church and surrounding area has suffered previous criminality including anti-social behaviour, drug use and criminal damage.

"It is important that steps are taken to deter this behaviour and ensure that the community church is able to thrive and remain accessible and a safe place for those who attend it."

The application will go before council planners in due course.

- Share your thoughts on the plans via email.

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia I’ve ever seen’ found on Ipswich litter-pick

A large stash of drug paraphernalia was found during the Ipswich Wombles litter pick. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia I’ve ever seen’ found on Ipswich litter-pick

A large stash of drug paraphernalia was found during the Ipswich Wombles litter pick. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It’s got to stop’ – Church takes drastic action in fight against drug-dealing

Rod Stone in front of the Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANT

A ‘must-win’ game, plenty of familar faces and Barton’s words coming back to haunt Town - talking points as Ipswich host Fleetwood

Joey Barton and Paul Lambert will go head-to-head at Portman Road tonight. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Bronze Age axeheads found by detectorists working at Ipswich’s Chantry Park

Simon Fletcher andCllr Phil Smart with two 3,000 year old bronze axe- heads in Chantry Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – When online and video GP appointments will be available at surgeries across Suffolk

Plans for online and video GP appointments are to rolled out across Suffolk by March next year. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24