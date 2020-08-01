How to get involved when scaled down Antiques Roadshow visits Ipswich

Antiques Roadshow bosses are appealing for people to get involved ahead of the show’s visit to Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

The hit BBC show was originally due to visit Ipswich last Sunday, July 26, but plans were put on hold as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Fiona Bruce and her team will still be visiting the town on an unconfirmed date later in the summer, as producers look to film an episode on a smaller scale. Normally, 5,000 people would visit on a regular filming day.

Local collectors are now being asked to apply for the show online, with those with the most intriguing antiques invited to take part in the show.

Speaking to the BBC, Fiona Bruce said: “It will feel very different in one sense, but when we’ve made programmes like this before – we do it three or four times a year – people don’t really seem to notice.”

“The items we end up with are such humdingers and have such great stories,” she added.

Those interested in applying should visit here.