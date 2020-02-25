E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Dig through your attic - Antiques Roadshow is coming back to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 20:00 25 February 2020

Fiona Bruce is bringing Antiques Roadshow to Ipswich. Picture: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW/BBC

Fiona Bruce is bringing Antiques Roadshow to Ipswich. Picture: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW/BBC

Archant

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow is set to pay a third visit to Ipswich - with a visit to the town's Christchurch Mansion in July to give Suffolk collectors the chance to show off their most prized possessions.

Crowds flocked to see the Antiques Roadshow at Helmingham Hall in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWNCrowds flocked to see the Antiques Roadshow at Helmingham Hall in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fiona Bruce and the rest of the team will be at the mansion on July 26 to film the programme, which is expected to be broadcast later in the year.

Thousands of people come to each Roadshow filming day, hoping their car boot bargains and family heirlooms are missing masterpieces or priceless treasures.

It was last in Suffolk in 2017, when crowds flocked to Helmingham Hall to get their treasures valued and watch the show's stars in action. It had previously visited Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1985 and 2004.

Ms Bruce, who announced the 2020 venues on The One Show on Tuesday evening, said there are some remarkable items still out there waiting to be discovered.

Antiques Roadshow visited Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004. Picture: OWEN HINESAntiques Roadshow visited Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2004. Picture: OWEN HINES

"We saw some astounding valuations in last year's series," she said. "Let's try and do even better this year.

"We're visiting some beautiful and surprising locations and no doubt we'll meet some surprising owners too. All comers welcome so do bring along your objects and let's see if we can unearth some truly amazing finds. A Faberge egg would do, I'm not fussy!"

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Council hopes that the arrival of the Antiques Roadshow will bring thousands of people into the town centre.

People queued to take their items to the Antiques Roadshow in the Corn Exchange in 1985. Picture: ARCHANTPeople queued to take their items to the Antiques Roadshow in the Corn Exchange in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT

Sarah Barber, who is in charge of the town centre and events at the borough, said: "It's a great honour for us to be selected to host an edition of such a popular and iconic show as Antiques Roadshow.

"Ipswich's long and proud history and heritage - and the important treasure house of Christchurch Mansion - will provide a fitting backdrop to this BBC classic. We look forward to welcoming presenters and crew and thousands of visitors to the filming in the summer."

Robert Murphy, series editor of Antiques Roadshow, said: "There's always a buzz when the Roadshow comes to town and we can't wait to see what treasures and heirlooms will emerge from the attic.

"It's a great day out for all the family and a brilliant opportunity to go behind the scenes of one of the of the BBC's best-loved programmes. You never know, it could be your item that gets chosen to be on TV.

"Our team of experts are looking forward to seeing your items and they'll be able to reveal more about what they are and where they come from - and of course, that all important valuation. Come and find out if that mystery object that's been gathering dust all these years is actually worth a fortune!"

Entry to the Roadshow is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

Visitors are welcome to turn up on the day, but they can also share their stories about special items they are bringing along on our website www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow

Alternatively, write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

