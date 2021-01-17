What was unearthed during the BBC's Antiques Roadshow Ipswich episode?

Published: 8:19 PM January 17, 2021

Fiona Bruce outside Christchurch Mansion in an episode of Antiques Roadshow. - Credit: BBC

From a bronze model of a pig found in the garden, to a £500,000 necklace — here is what you might have missed on the Ipswich episode of Antiques Roadshow.

The popular show was filmed in Christchurch Park, outside Christchurch Mansion, with the park looking stunning during the recording last September.

The first item shown on the programme, broadcast on Sunday night, was a bronze model of a pig that had been picked up in a garden near Cambridge.

Thought to be Roman, it was valued at around £10,000.

A bronze Roman model of a pig, found in a garden near Cambridge. - Credit: BBC

More classical treasures followed soon afterwards.

You may also want to watch:

Models of ancient pillars bought for three guineas at a sale in Colchester were priced at £3,000-£3,500 — surprising their owner, who called them "a good investment".

Further unlikely treasures followed including a fountain pen from 1930s Japan that could auction for up to £30,000.

A collection of memorabilia related to world speed record holder Donald Campbell was valued at around £8,000.

While a pair of Suffolk made Mendlesham chairs dating from around 1800 were valued at around £2,000-£2,500.

One of the stars of the show was a diamond encrusted peacock feather broach.

The broach, bought in Vienna in the 1980s, was made of white and yellow gold and featured diamonds and sapphires. It was valued at £25,000.

A £25,000 broach, based on a 1883 Boucheron necklace. - Credit: BBC

The broach was modelled on a 'question mark' necklace made by Parisian jeweller Boucheron in 1883. The original necklace was valued at £500,000, with an example shown on the show.

The most valuable item brought to the show was a Rolex Submariner watch worn by a Royal Navy search and rescue diver was priced at £50,000-£60,000.

The Rolex Submariner watch which was shown on Antiques Roadshow. - Credit: BBC

Other items on the show included a weighted diving helmet, a Polynesian warclub and an African chair cut from the trunk of a tree.

Filmed back in September, the show attracted hundreds of socially distanced visitors.

The BBC setting up for the Antiques Roadshow at Christchurch Mansion back in September. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The programme’s host, Fiona Bruce, had put out a plea six weeks earlier for people to have a rummage through their attics and spare rooms to search out any historic or collectable items - saying: “There are some remarkable items still out there waiting to be discovered."

Commenting on the changes to the filming that had to be made due to the pandemic, she said: “It will feel very different in one sense, but when we’ve made programmes like this before – we do it three or four times a year – people don’t really seem to notice.

“The items we end up with are such humdingers and have such great stories.”

The BBC setting up for the Antiques Roadshow at Christchurch Mansion back in September. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This was not the first time Antiques Roadshow has visited the county. It was filmed at Helmingham Hall in 2017, and had set up shop in the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1985 and in 2004.

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.