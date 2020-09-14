Antiques Roadshow arrives in Ipswich ready for socially distanced event
PUBLISHED: 11:43 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 14 September 2020
Archant
The stage has been set for the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, which is visiting Christchurch Mansion to record a socially distanced episode this week.
Preparations for the show have got underway and a tent with the programme’s famous logo has been constructed on the lawn outside the front of the historic building.
A huge lorry has also been seen dropping off a range of equipment ready for filming to get underway.
The hit BBC show was originally due to visit Ipswich in July, but plans were put on hold as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
However, local collectors have been invited to bring along their best bits and bobs to the show this week.
Normally, 5,000 people would visit on a regular filming day. However, producers are looking to film an episode on a slightly smaller scale and residents have had to apply for the show online, with those with the most intriguing antiques invited to take part.
Speaking to the BBC in August, presenter Fiona Bruce said: “It will feel very different in one sense, but when we’ve made programmes like this before – we do it three or four times a year – people don’t really seem to notice.”
“The items we end up with are such humdingers and have such great stories.”
An exact date for the show has not yet been revealed.
