WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Dramatic footage has been released of a police chase through Ipswich which almost resulted in a officer being hit by a car.

Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The footage shows Suffolk police pursuing Antwayne Plummer, 21, who was driving a Mercedes E220 which was deemed suspicious by automatic number plate recognition technology on the Suffolk/Essex border on Tuesday, February 25.

Officers were despatched to find the car and caught up with Plummer in Grimwade Street, Ipswich, around 12.35am the following morning.

Two police cars manoeuvred to surround the Mercedes – which had two passengers inside – before Plummer accelerated in the direction of a police officer, narrowly missing him before colliding with a police car.

Plummer, of Salisbury Road, Queen’s Park, London, had been due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for two offences – driving while disqualified and possession of cannabis – which took place on January 17 in London.

On Thursday, July 2, he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link to be sentenced for both sets of offences in London and Ipswich.

Plummer had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking causing property damage.

Dan Taylor, defending, said Plummer did not intentionally drive in the direction of the officer, and argued it was an unintended consequence of trying to avoid capture.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Plummer to a total of two months for the London offences and a total of 10 months for the Ipswich charges, to run consecutively.

Plummer was also banned from driving for 26 months.

Acting chief inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This is another example of the danger faced by our officers on a daily basis and how they put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public.

“Antwayne Plummer was a disqualified and therefore uninsured driver, who was seemingly prepared to drive in a manner so reckless that no matter how many police vehicles he was surrounded by, he continued to try to evade capture, even if that meant driving directly at police officers.

“It was fortunate that no-one was seriously harmed and I commend the bravery of the officers involved to ensure this dangerous individual was removed from the roads.”