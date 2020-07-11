Video

WATCH: Demolition under way at huge former office block

Contractors working on the 14-week project to bring down Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Good progress is being made to demolish one of the largest buildings in the area – with the work set to feature in a TV documentary.

The interior has been stripped out to leave the shell Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The interior has been stripped out to leave the shell Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

CDC Demolition is knocking down the six-storey Anzani House office block on the edge of Felixstowe port to make way for a new distribution centre.

The huge empty office block was earmarked to be turned into nearly 200 new one-bed and two-bed apartments by charity Exilarch’s Foundation, which successfully used a Government-created ‘loophole’ to avoid the perils of applying for planning permission for its homes project.

However, the building was bought at the start of 2019 by Maritime Transport Ltd, one of the UK’s leading and largest container transport operators which has its headquarters across the road from the block in Trinity Avenue and subsequently submitted new plans.

CDC is now demolishing the building as part of a 14-week project.

It is understood the Scrap Kings TV show has been recording the progress for inclusion in its next series and is looking for people who used to work in Anzani House to interview them about their memories.

The demolition crews have stripped the interior of the building and are working on dismantling the shell with high-rise specialist equipment plus water-fogging to minise any dust. HUge piles of debris brought down from upper storeys are being broken up on the ground and turned ito rubble to be taken away.

Maritime Transport Ltd is to use the seven-acre site will be used for a distribution and container storage facility along with lorry parking, gatehouse and staff welfare facilities.

East Suffolk Council agreed the demolition work at the 1970s-built office block – which has been empty since it was vacated by BT in 2008 – because of concerns about its “poor condition”, which detracted from the entrance to the Port of Felixstowe, and also numerous break-in attempts.

Good progress is being made on the demolition of Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Good progress is being made on the demolition of Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Planning documents said: “The proposed development will provide a modern, flexible storage and distribution facility. This will support the ongoing growth of the Port of Felixstowe and the cluster of surrounding port-related uses.

“Anzani House is an outmoded building and has proven difficult to let; its demolition and replacement with storage and distribution uses will retain employment uses at the site and support jobs in the haulage industry.”

Any former Anzani House employees interested in the Scrap Kings filming should contact Steve at the CDC compound off Blofield Road.