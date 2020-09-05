Pile of rubble all that remains as landmark building demolished
PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 September 2020
Going, going ... gone!
All that remains of one the largest buildings in Suffolk is a mountain of rubble after weeks of work by demolition experts, who are now clearing the site ready for its redevelopment as part of the 14-week project.
CDC Demolition has knocked down the six-storey Anzani House office block on the edge of Felixstowe port ready to make way for a new distribution centre.
The demolition crews stripped the interior of the 1970s-built office block – which until 2008 housed BT staff – before working on dismantling the shell with high-rise specialist equipment plus water-fogging to minimise dust.
Workers are currently taking away the huge piles of smashed concrete and mangled metal from the site in Trinity Avenue.
At one time there were plans to convert the building into nearly 200 apartments, but now Maritime Transport Ltd is to use the seven-acre site for a distribution and container storage facility along with lorry parking, gatehouse and staff welfare facilities.
East Suffolk Council agreed the demolition as Anzani House was said to be in a “poor condition”, which detracted from the entrance to the Port of Felixstowe, and also suffered numerous break-in attempts.
Planning documents said: “The proposed development will provide a modern, flexible storage and distribution facility.
“This will support the ongoing growth of the Port of Felixstowe and the cluster of surrounding port-related uses.
“Anzani House is an outmoded building and has proven difficult to let; its demolition and replacement with storage and distribution uses will retain employment uses at the site and support jobs in the haulage industry.”
