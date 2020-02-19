E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 19 February 2020

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Archant

A man exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy while in the changing rooms of an Ipswich swimming pool this weekend.

The incident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday, February 15 at Crown Pools in Crown Street, Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

A male exposed himself to the 11-year-old boy while they were in the changing rooms.

The suspect is described as male, of large build with brown hair. He was wearing dark navy swimming shorts and had a white mark on his back.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/9786/20 on 101 or visit their website here.

Most Read

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Estate agent seeks to repair reputation after former company collapsed owing landlords £28k

Jonathan Waters at Foxhall Estate Agents in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Work underway as Grange Farm set for nine new businesses and apartments

Work is now underway to construct nine new apartments and commercial units in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

First look: Must-book events for Bury Festival 2020

Environmentalist and acclaimed pianist and composer Sarah Nicolls who is appearing at the Bury Festival 2020 Photo:Bury Festival
Drive 24