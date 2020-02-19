Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

A man exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy while in the changing rooms of an Ipswich swimming pool this weekend.

The incident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday, February 15 at Crown Pools in Crown Street, Ipswich.

A male exposed himself to the 11-year-old boy while they were in the changing rooms.

The suspect is described as male, of large build with brown hair. He was wearing dark navy swimming shorts and had a white mark on his back.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/9786/20 on 101 or visit their website here.