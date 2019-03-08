Man left with suspected broken leg after Landseer Road crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD Archant

Two men in their 20s have been taken to Ipswich Hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a Mercedes, a Ford Transit and a Ford Focus in Landseer Road.

It happened shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, May 1, when the vehicles collided at the junction of Holywell Road.

The road was closed for more than two hours as police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

Firefighters helped remove a trapped passenger from one of the vehicles.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained what police believe to be a broken femur.

His passenger, another man in his 20s was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police later re-opened the road at 7.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact Pc Darren Dawson of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police by email, or on 101, quoting incident 300 of May 1.