Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man left with suspected broken leg after Landseer Road crash

PUBLISHED: 09:13 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 03 May 2019

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Archant

Two men in their 20s have been taken to Ipswich Hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a Mercedes, a Ford Transit and a Ford Focus in Landseer Road.

It happened shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, May 1, when the vehicles collided at the junction of Holywell Road.

The road was closed for more than two hours as police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

Firefighters helped remove a trapped passenger from one of the vehicles.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained what police believe to be a broken femur.

His passenger, another man in his 20s was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police later re-opened the road at 7.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact Pc Darren Dawson of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police by email, or on 101, quoting incident 300 of May 1.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich local elections 2019: Full results now in after Brexit campaigners cause delay

Labour increased their majority by three followign the 2019 elections in Ipswich

Ipswich local elections 2019: The results as they are announced

Labour increased their majority by three followign the 2019 elections in Ipswich

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 17! Happy (Brian) May Day

Was Brian May born in Norfolk? Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘Individually we can improve’ – Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins

Cameron Heeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Finishing with a smile, striker shortage and a few farewells - issues to sort on the final day as Town host Leeds

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists