Police need help to find missing Ipswich man Sylwester Kilichowski

Police are appealing for help to find Ipswich man Sylwester Kilichowski Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Ipswich man.

Sylwester Kilichowski, 50, was last seen outside his home address in Baders Close at about 4.30pm on Friday, October 23, and has not been seen since.

He is believed to be with his vehicle, a Grey Toyota Yaris CX630ZD.

Police are appealing for help in tracing Mr Kilichowski, who is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall and bald. He wears glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured hat, a zip-up jacket and a pair of jeans.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 101 of October 25.