Nationwide appeal to trace man from Greater Manchester

Police in Greater Manchester are appealing for help to find a man who has breached his licence and has links across the UK.

Adrian Harewood, 49, was released from prison in March 2015 after being jailed in 2007 for grievous bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with the intention to cause fear.

He has since breached the conditions of his licence and is wanted on recall to prison.

Harewood is known to have links to Oldham in Greater Manchester, as well as across the UK.

Police Constable Aspinall, of Greater Manchester Police’s Bury borough, said: “Despite our best efforts, we haven’t been able to locate Harewood as of yet.

“While we know he has links across the country, we also are considering the possibility of Harewood being in Barbados.

“I want to stress that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted criminal and anyone who is withholding information or assisting Harewood could face prosecution.

“If you know where he is, I would urge you to do the right thing and please get in touch with police immediately.”

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Adrian Harewood is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111