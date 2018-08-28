Rain

Rain

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nationwide appeal to trace man from Greater Manchester

PUBLISHED: 17:44 10 January 2019

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for help to find Adrian Harewood Picture: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for help to find Adrian Harewood Picture: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE

Archant

Police in Greater Manchester are appealing for help to find a man who has breached his licence and has links across the UK.

Adrian Harewood, 49, was released from prison in March 2015 after being jailed in 2007 for grievous bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with the intention to cause fear.

He has since breached the conditions of his licence and is wanted on recall to prison.

Harewood is known to have links to Oldham in Greater Manchester, as well as across the UK.

Police Constable Aspinall, of Greater Manchester Police’s Bury borough, said: “Despite our best efforts, we haven’t been able to locate Harewood as of yet.

“While we know he has links across the country, we also are considering the possibility of Harewood being in Barbados.

“I want to stress that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted criminal and anyone who is withholding information or assisting Harewood could face prosecution.

“If you know where he is, I would urge you to do the right thing and please get in touch with police immediately.”

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Adrian Harewood is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Ipswich man who makes it his business to see treasure in your trash

A selection of Callum McGinn Designs

Lambert on Spence mistakes, Donacien’s role and desire to sign a right-back

Ipswich Town right-back Jordan Spence has started every game under Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Car seized over out of date insurance

The Nissan Micra seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Witness saw group of boys jump into van before attack on Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, murder trial told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘One or two will probably go out’ – new signings will lead to exits, says Lambert

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says one or two players could depart on loan. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists