E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Did you see hit-and-run crash? Injured couple appeal for help to find driver involved

PUBLISHED: 13:27 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 06 February 2020

Bekka and Jordan Woodley were injured in a hit-and-run crash Picture: BEKKA AND JORDAN WOODLEY

Bekka and Jordan Woodley were injured in a hit-and-run crash Picture: BEKKA AND JORDAN WOODLEY

Bekka and Jordan Woodley

A couple injured in a hit-and-run car crash are appealing for anyone who saw the accident to help track down the other driver involved.

Bekka Woodley, 26, and husband Jordan, 25, from Chelmondiston, have had to take time off work after both suffered back injuries in the crash in Martlesham.

"We know this is a really long shot, but are just looking for anyone that may be able to give us any information or may have seen anything," Mrs Woodley said.

"We were at the traffic lights at the big Martlesham roundabout, waiting to turn left to the police station, heading into Kesgrave. The light went green but the car in front of us just suddenly stopped.

"However, the car coming up behind us didn't, and slammed straight into the back of us. We indicated to stop off the roundabout - however, they sped off and left us.

"It was quite a shock, and we were both quite badly injured.

""It's just a bit sad that the people didn't stop, because it leaves us in a difficult position."

Mrs Woodley, a ward clerk at Colchester Hospital, said they had both been signed off work because of their injuries, and had visited hospital several times to receive treatment. Their car had also been badly damaged, and they were waiting to hear whether it would need to be written off.

The accident happened at 5pm on Saturday, January 18. "It was a busy time and there were people around," Mrs Woodley said.

It is believed there were two men in the car involved in the incident, which was dark-coloured, and may possibly have been an older-style Ford Fiesta. The couple's own car is a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris.

"It would really be a help if anyone had seen anything, or has seen anyone's car around that looks like it may have gone into the back of someone's," Mrs Woodley added.

She said they were very lucky that family and friends had been supporting them and helping them to get around since the accident.

Suffolk Police asked for anyone with information about the accident to call 101 and quote the incident number SC18012020-393, or fill in an online form on the police website.

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman in serious condition after fall in Norwich Road

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nostalgia: Pancake races and snow feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1985

Pancake racers strive for the tape in Carr Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

‘In an ideal world we’d like to keep them...’ – Town chief on Skuse and Dozzell contracts

Ipswich Town are talking to Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell about new contracts. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Major A14 upgrade to open six months early

The new stretch of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon is designed to relieve traffic congestion. Pictured is the Girton Interchange near Cambridge and the A1307. Picture: JAMES WALKER/HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24