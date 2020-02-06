Did you see hit-and-run crash? Injured couple appeal for help to find driver involved

Bekka and Jordan Woodley were injured in a hit-and-run crash Picture: BEKKA AND JORDAN WOODLEY Bekka and Jordan Woodley

A couple injured in a hit-and-run car crash are appealing for anyone who saw the accident to help track down the other driver involved.

Bekka Woodley, 26, and husband Jordan, 25, from Chelmondiston, have had to take time off work after both suffered back injuries in the crash in Martlesham.

"We know this is a really long shot, but are just looking for anyone that may be able to give us any information or may have seen anything," Mrs Woodley said.

"We were at the traffic lights at the big Martlesham roundabout, waiting to turn left to the police station, heading into Kesgrave. The light went green but the car in front of us just suddenly stopped.

"However, the car coming up behind us didn't, and slammed straight into the back of us. We indicated to stop off the roundabout - however, they sped off and left us.

"It was quite a shock, and we were both quite badly injured.

""It's just a bit sad that the people didn't stop, because it leaves us in a difficult position."

Mrs Woodley, a ward clerk at Colchester Hospital, said they had both been signed off work because of their injuries, and had visited hospital several times to receive treatment. Their car had also been badly damaged, and they were waiting to hear whether it would need to be written off.

The accident happened at 5pm on Saturday, January 18. "It was a busy time and there were people around," Mrs Woodley said.

It is believed there were two men in the car involved in the incident, which was dark-coloured, and may possibly have been an older-style Ford Fiesta. The couple's own car is a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris.

"It would really be a help if anyone had seen anything, or has seen anyone's car around that looks like it may have gone into the back of someone's," Mrs Woodley added.

She said they were very lucky that family and friends had been supporting them and helping them to get around since the accident.

Suffolk Police asked for anyone with information about the accident to call 101 and quote the incident number SC18012020-393, or fill in an online form on the police website.