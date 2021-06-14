Published: 8:14 AM June 14, 2021

Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are concerned for Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing.

An appeal has gone out to help trace the 20-year-old, who was last seen at 2.10pm on Sunday, June 13, in the Bell Lane area of Kesgrave.

Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lawrence is described as white, 6ft tall and of thin build, with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue denim jeans, white top and light grey or pale blue T-shirt, maroon hoody and turquoise glasses. He was also carrying a black laptop style bag.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD SC-13062021-325.