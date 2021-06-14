News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing man from Kesgrave

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 8:14 AM June 14, 2021   
Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing

Police are concerned for Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing.

An appeal has gone out to help trace the 20-year-old, who  was last seen at 2.10pm on Sunday, June 13, in the Bell Lane area of Kesgrave.

Lawrence Cox from Kesgrave, who is missing

Lawrence is described as white, 6ft tall and of thin build, with short dark brown hair. 

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue denim jeans, white top and light grey or pale blue T-shirt, maroon hoody and turquoise glasses.  He was also carrying a black laptop style bag.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD SC-13062021-325.

Kesgrave News

