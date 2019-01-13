Surviving Winter Appeal tops £105,000 mark - but more is needed to keep vulnerable warm through winter

The Surviving Winter appeal has got off to its best start ever - with £65,000 raised already Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Archant

The Surviving Winter Campaign has now raised more than £105,000 – but with temperatures set to plummet next week the need for the scheme is greater than ever.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Launch of this year's Surviving Winter campaign. Pictured is Tim Holder. Picture: GREGG BROWN Launch of this year's Surviving Winter campaign. Pictured is Tim Holder. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The campaign, now in its third month, asks those who receive a winter fuel allowance they not need to donate it to help keep the most vulnerable in Suffolk warm through winter.

So far, the campaign has heated more than 270 homes across the county thanks to the generosity of the people of Suffolk.

And the message about the appeal seems to have spread - 57 people have asked for support for the first time this year and donations have also seen an increase.

The campaign is being organised the Suffolk Community Foundation (SCF) in partnership with local businesses and charities.

Launch of this year's Surviving Winter campaign. Pictured from Citizens Advice is Nicky Willshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN Launch of this year's Surviving Winter campaign. Pictured from Citizens Advice is Nicky Willshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It is working closely with the Citizens Advice, which had grown and relocated within the money team at Citizen’s Advice in Ipswich.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at SCF, said: “It’s so important that we create a safe and supportive place for people to contact when they need help, and the team at Ipswich Citizen’s Advice provide that help in a caring and confidential way.

“We are so delighted with the progress they are making to improve the situation of older vulnerable people in Suffolk.”

The campaign will become all the more important in the coming weeks as forecasters predict a cold snap will hit the region.

Temperatures are set to fall to -2C or 3C by Thursday.

This year’s campaign has revealed that 60% of those they help spend more than 10% of their total income on fuel alone.

Nicky Wiltshire, head of Ipswich’s Citizen’s Advice, said: “When calls come through to us, often people are confused, worried and sometimes just simply haven’t known for a long time where to turn for help.

“It is vital that we give them the time they need to unpack their concerns they have so that we can begin to understand how to help.”

If you are in receipt of a non means tested winter fuel allowance you do not need and would like to pledge it to the appeal, call the Suffolk Community Foundation on 01473 602602 or donate online at www.suffolkcf.org.uk.

To receive help, visit any branch of Citizen’s Advice in Suffolk or call 01473 298634.