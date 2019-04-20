Drink-driver ran away from police after being stopped at filling station

Osker Zvirbulis ran from police after being stopped on the forecourt of the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East Picture: GOOGLE Google Maps

A drink-driver has been banned from the road for almost two years after abandoning his car on an Ipswich filling station forecourt and leading police on a foot chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Osker Zvirbulis was seen reversing a Volkswagen Polo across the forecourt of the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East, by a plainclothes police officer at about 2am on March 29.

The officer approached the driver and could immediately smell alcohol on his breath, magistrates heard as Zvirbulis admitted the offence in court last week.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said: “The plainclothes officer called for further assistance when they spoke to the defendant and could smell intoxicating liquor.

“When a uniformed officer arrived, they found the defendant arguing with the plainclothes officer.

“The defendant then ran from the petrol station towards Heath Road.

“It would appear the defendant fell over, and the officer also lost their footing.

“The defendant got back to his feet and continued to run.

“This time, he ran back in the direction of the petrol station, where he was detained by the other officer.”

When Zvirbulis provided a positive roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

While in custody, the 28-year-old, of Orwell Road, Ipswich, was required to provide two evidential breath samples.

The lowest of the two readings recorded 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

Ms Small said Zvirbulis had no previous criminal convictions and had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

When asked by magistrates for an explanation of his actions, Zvirbulis, speaking through a Latvian interpreter, told them: “I have nothing to say.”

He was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £290.

He must also contribute £85 towards the cost of prosecution and pay a £30 statutory fee towards victim services.

Zvirbulis will be given the opportunity to reduce the period of disqualification by a quarter if he pays to attend a three-day drink-drive rehabilitation course.