Petrol company fined after selling fuel to arsonist in drinks bottle at Ipswich station

PUBLISHED: 18:51 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 06 March 2020

The Applegreen petrol station in Woodbridge Road, where arsonist Fiona Foster was sold petrol in a plastic drinks bottle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An oil company in charge of an Ipswich filling station has been fined after selling petrol dispensed into a plastic drinks bottle by a woman who used it in an arson attack.

The Petrogas group, which runs the Applegreen chain of petrol stations, was fined £60,000 for allowing Fiona Foster to dispense petrol into a prohibited container and failing to provide an employee with sufficient training on precautions to be taken around a dangerous substance.

At Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 6, the company pleaded guilty to charges of selling petrol in an unsuitable container and failing to adequately train a staff member in the lawful sale of petrol.

The charges related to the sale of petrol to Fiona Foster at their Woodbridge Road station on May 13 last year.

Foster, 34, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to a 10 years in a secure hospital last December for attempted murder and arson after setting fire to a flat in Fitzgerald Court that same day.

Although these consequences were not taken into account in the verdict, the court heard the public had been "put at risk" by the sale.

A woman in her 30s suffered serious burns to her hands, back and throat during the incident - injuries so severe she had to be placed in an induced coma while she recovered.

She was treated at Ipswich Hospital, Broomfield Hospital, in Chelmsford, and the specialist burns unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital over six weeks.

Foster, who admitted attempted murder and arson with intent or recklessness as to whether life was endangered, will be transferred to a prison when medical treatment is no longer deemed necessary.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hughes, from Ipswich CID, said the vulnerable victim, who was known to Foster, sustained 22% burns to her body and was very fortunate to have escaped with her life.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said petrol must only be sold in suitable containers clearly labelled with the words "petrol" and "highly flammable".

He added: "Petrogas UK Ltd failed to do this at their premises on Woodbridge Road, breaching health and safety standards. We will continue to work with businesses to ensure petrol is stored and handled safely, but we will take action when we need to."

