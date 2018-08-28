Partly Cloudy

Venue in bid to bring late-night entertainment scene to Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 29 December 2018

An application has been put in for a new licence at The Gallery, near Isaacs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Proposals to extend hours at a venue near Isaacs on the Quay at Ipswich Waterfront have been submitted to the council.

Mystery surrounds the application for the new license, which was made by a member of the public.

Efforts to reach the individual for further comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Proposing to supply alcohol, regulated entertainment and late-night refreshments, the application applies to The Gallery at 4-6 Wherry Quay, opposite Riverdale estates and next to the Isaacs complex.

It suggests operating hours of 7am to 1am Monday to Wednesday, 7am to 2am on Thursdays, 7am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and 7am to midnight on Sundays.

The application states there will be no outdoor music after 11pm.

Representatives for the council said they were aware of the application and would comment further as soon as more information came available.

