How you could claim £140 towards your energy bill this winter

Charlotte Moore

Published: 4:17 PM October 18, 2021   
Ipswich is among the top 10 centres at risk from illegal gas fitters , the Gas Safe Register has war

Here's how to claim money back on your energy bills this winter Picture: YUI MOK/PA - Credit: PA

Customers hit by the energy crisis still have time to apply for the Warm Home Discount, worth £140 to those in low-income households. 

Our There With You This Winter campaign recognises the financial challenges you face during the cold winter months and aims to raise awareness and provide support to those struggling. 

This Warm Homes Discount aims to reduce fuel poverty by giving a £140 energy bill discount to low-income households. 

But while elderly people on low incomes who receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit automatically receive the discount, people on income support or other allowances have to apply to their participating energy supplier in order to claim. 

And with 15 suppliers having folded in 2021, some households may be at risk of missing out if they forget to re-apply with their new supplier. 

All major providers who have taken on displaced customers this year are still open to applications, including: 

  • British Gas 
  • British Gas Evolve  
  • EDF Energy 
  • E.ON Next 
  • Octopus Energy 
  • Shell Energy

Many other suppliers that operated the scheme last year are also still open to applications, including Ovo Energy, SSE, Scottish Power, and others. 

The only supplier to have closed applications is Utilita - and So Energy has yet to open its application window but says it will do so this month. 

Analysis by Uswitch found that nearly a third of people who could be eligible for the discount did not know the scheme existed, leading many to miss out. 

The scheme is operated on a first come, first served basis. 

The pot of money to be distributed is a fixed amount, which this year amounts to £327m. 

Rebates will be paid to those who qualify by March 31, 2022. 

There is plenty of support out there if you're looking in the right place. We will be profiling these throughout the There With You This Winter campaign.  

Here are some websites worth checking out:  
www.turn2us.org.uk  
www.moneysupermarket.com/gas-and-electricity/fuel-poverty  
www.moneysavingexpert.com/energy/ 
www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bills

