Major plans for water park near Orwell Bridge withdrawn by developer

The aqua park was planned to be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS CURVE WATER SPORTS

An application for a major water park near to the Orwell Bridge have been withdrawn, two months after the plans were initially revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inflatable aqua park was planned to include a five-metre high slide and a trampoline Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS The inflatable aqua park was planned to include a five-metre high slide and a trampoline Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Proposals for the new aqua sports centre to be built opposite Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead had been submitted by Curve Water Sports in December.

However, a number of issues were raised and after advice from Babergh District Council's planning officers, the application was withdrawn.

The water sports company already run a similar park in St Osyth and the new Suffolk attraction would have been centred in a newly-built 65m x 32m lake if the plans had been given the go ahead.

Oliver Paul, director of Suffolk Food Hall, said: "The application had been put in by Curve Water Sports and it was felt that there were other elements of the application that needed to be thought about.

The new aqua park was planned to be built opposite the Suffolk Food Hall near Ipswich Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS The new aqua park was planned to be built opposite the Suffolk Food Hall near Ipswich Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

"We also received some advice from the planning authority and thought it was appropriate to withdraw the application while we work on those other factors.

You may also want to watch:

"We may potentially submit another application in the future; however, a time frame has not been put on it yet.

"We need to work out the commercial and financial cost of the further work needed before a decision can be made."

The plans would have seen an inflatable obstacle course with more than 50 elements floating on the purpose-built lake.

The majority of the obstacles were planned to stand between one and three metres above the water, except for the peak height of five minutes for the slide at the edge of the course. It would have also include a large trampoline and balance beams.

At the time of the application, Curve Water Sports owner Jake Moore said: "The aqua park will be great for families as something to do while helping people get confident in the water in a safe and secure environment."

The park would be open from May to October, three to four days a week during early season and peaking at seven days in August.

Access to the park would be via the existing food hall car park, creating a total of 54 new spaces, including an ambulance bay.

Highways England already commented on the plans and expressed "serious concerns" that traffic generated by the park would cause queuing on the B1456 increasing the chance of crashes.