Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Archant

Aqua Park Suffolk has announced the day it is due to return to Alton Water in 2019 - giving friends and families in Essex and Suffolk the chance for some summer holiday fun.

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens on June 23, 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens on June 23, 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The water park - which hosts more than 70 giant inflatable obstacles to play on - is set to open on Saturday, June 23 for its summer season.

Simon James, director of Aqua Park Suffolk, said: “We had a great response to our arrival last season and those who splashed out on the park told us it was a brilliant day out.

“We had visitors celebrating lots of occasions on the park from team days out, birthday parties, family gatherings and the start of the summer holidays. For me that’s what the park is all about.

“We are really proud of our new additions, along with the return of the Aqua Park, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors throughout the year.”

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The park is also looking to hire and train 30 lifeguards for the summer season, all of who will receive a qualification from the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS).

Alton Water was struck by an unexpected outbreak of blue-green algae for much for the summer of 2018, leaving the aqua park shut to the public while Anglian Water worked to try and kill the potentially toxic plant.

The rapid spread was due to the exceptional heatwave last summer and ultrasonic technology was brought in to kill the algae.

Aqua Park Suffolk is prepared for a full summer of business in 2019, with the water park designed specifically for Alton Water, in partnership with owners of the lake, Anglian Water.

Aqua Park Suffolk, in Alton Water, Ipswich, is back on June 23, 2019 Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP Aqua Park Suffolk, in Alton Water, Ipswich, is back on June 23, 2019 Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Jake Williams, Anglian Water’s head of parks and conservation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aqua Park back to Alton Water for 2019. Aqua Park is the perfect activity to compliment Alton Water’s development as a leading outdoor attraction in Suffolk.”

Anglian Water has recently opened a campsite, installed new play areas and refurbished the cafe at Alton Water.

Alongside the Aqua Park, Anglian Water will be opening a mini golf course and providing rowing boat hire to encourage more people to take to the water.

To book tickets or to apply to become an Aqua Park Suffolk lifeguard, visit the Aqua Park Suffolk website, aquaparksuffolk.co.uk.

Some groups managed to enjoy a splash at Aqua Park Suffolk in 2018, but owners and Anglian Water hope to see even more visitors on the inflatables this year Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Some groups managed to enjoy a splash at Aqua Park Suffolk in 2018, but owners and Anglian Water hope to see even more visitors on the inflatables this year Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

