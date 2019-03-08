Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 March 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

Aqua Park Suffolk has announced the day it is due to return to Alton Water in 2019 - giving friends and families in Essex and Suffolk the chance for some summer holiday fun.

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens on June 23, 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONSSliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens on June 23, 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The water park - which hosts more than 70 giant inflatable obstacles to play on - is set to open on Saturday, June 23 for its summer season.

Simon James, director of Aqua Park Suffolk, said: “We had a great response to our arrival last season and those who splashed out on the park told us it was a brilliant day out.

“We had visitors celebrating lots of occasions on the park from team days out, birthday parties, family gatherings and the start of the summer holidays. For me that’s what the park is all about.

“We are really proud of our new additions, along with the return of the Aqua Park, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors throughout the year.”

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONSTwo participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The park is also looking to hire and train 30 lifeguards for the summer season, all of who will receive a qualification from the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS).

Alton Water was struck by an unexpected outbreak of blue-green algae for much for the summer of 2018, leaving the aqua park shut to the public while Anglian Water worked to try and kill the potentially toxic plant.

The rapid spread was due to the exceptional heatwave last summer and ultrasonic technology was brought in to kill the algae.

Aqua Park Suffolk is prepared for a full summer of business in 2019, with the water park designed specifically for Alton Water, in partnership with owners of the lake, Anglian Water.

Aqua Park Suffolk, in Alton Water, Ipswich, is back on June 23, 2019 Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUPAqua Park Suffolk, in Alton Water, Ipswich, is back on June 23, 2019 Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Jake Williams, Anglian Water’s head of parks and conservation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aqua Park back to Alton Water for 2019. Aqua Park is the perfect activity to compliment Alton Water’s development as a leading outdoor attraction in Suffolk.”

Anglian Water has recently opened a campsite, installed new play areas and refurbished the cafe at Alton Water.

Alongside the Aqua Park, Anglian Water will be opening a mini golf course and providing rowing boat hire to encourage more people to take to the water.

To book tickets or to apply to become an Aqua Park Suffolk lifeguard, visit the Aqua Park Suffolk website, aquaparksuffolk.co.uk.

Some groups managed to enjoy a splash at Aqua Park Suffolk in 2018, but owners and Anglian Water hope to see even more visitors on the inflatables this year Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONSSome groups managed to enjoy a splash at Aqua Park Suffolk in 2018, but owners and Anglian Water hope to see even more visitors on the inflatables this year Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

To book tickets or to apply to become an Aqua Park Suffolk lifeguard, visit the Aqua Park Suffolk website.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pub manager drops 10 dress sizes in hope for second baby

Alice Garnham and her three-year-old son Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

BIG INTERVIEW: Breaking the Mould.... The Jay Tabb story...

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.

Flood warnings in Essex and Suffolk as public urged to take care near coasts

Woodbridge has a flood warning in place for March 23, with water expected to hit the marina Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

Delve inside the rich history of Ipswich’s pubs

Suffolk Record Office held the talk to remember Ipswich and Suffolk's rich pub history. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists