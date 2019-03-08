'We want our money back': Angry Aqua Park Suffolk customers demand refunds

Angry Aqua Park Suffolk customers have hit out at the firm's soon to be liquidated Suffolk division amid claims they have not received refunds.

Their anger comes following the second closure of the inflatable course at Alton Water in two years due to dangerous blue-green algae.

The company behind the course, Aqua Parks Group - which operates parks in Rutland and Cardiff - said the Suffolk division of the company has now gone into liquidation.

Numerous customers have since contacted this newspaper claiming the group has not given refunds or has instead offered tickets to its Rutland Water park, more than 100 miles away.

The company has so far not responded to requests for comment.

LB Insolvency said it had received instruction from the company's director and expects the liquidation to be finalised in the next two weeks.

One of those affected is the group behind Cellofest, a charity music course run at nearby Royal Hospital School. They spent £2,000 to hire the park for an afternoon.

Richard Watts, whose wife directs Cellofest, said the group has made several attempts to contact the group for a refund.

"We were absolutely devastated," he said.

"That money was almost our entire fund for under-privileged children and their families - it is ridiculous and devastating beyond belief.

"I feel like I've done everything I can, but I won't rest until I see my money back."

The group had booked an afternoon session at the park to remember former staff member Jane Sherwood, who died of cancer earlier this year.

"We thought what a great idea it would be to have a memorial concert in the morning and just let go and go crazy at the park in the afternoon," Mr Watts said.

"There are 300 people from 20 different countries coming to Cellofest and we've had to subsidise things from our personal bank accounts to cover our losses.

"We cleared out the Cellofest account to give them something fun to do."

Other angry customers include Emma Cantwell from Diss, who claims she has been offered two free tickets to Rutland Water, having booked four tickets at Alton Water.

The 42-year-old added that her family - who are currently £80 out of pocket - received a swift refund last year for her previous booking.

An Anglian Water spokesman reminded customers that Aqua Park Group is an independent company and therefore are not responsible for reimbursements.