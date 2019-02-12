Sunny

Aqua Park Suffolk is coming back to Alton Water

PUBLISHED: 21:40 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 27 February 2019

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which returns to Alton Water in 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which returns to Alton Water in 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

Aqua Park Suffolk is set to return to Alton Water this summer, giving families another chance to enjoy the attraction after it was closed for much of 2018.

The inflatable Aqua Park is the biggest in the UK Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUPThe inflatable Aqua Park is the biggest in the UK Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

The water park - which claims to be the biggest inflatable water park in the UK on its website - first came to the county in the summer of 2018.

It was blighted by a sudden surge in blue-green algae in the water, leaving it closed for the majority of its summer opening window.

It is now returning and those looking forward to making a splash at the attraction can look forward to giving it a try around July 2019.

Simon James, director for Aqua Park Suffolk, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Alton Water this year. The response and support we received from the public last year was fantastic, and we are working closely with Anglian Water to bring back Aqua Park Suffolk for the 2019 season.

Aqua Park Suffolk, Alton Water, Ipswich Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUPAqua Park Suffolk, Alton Water, Ipswich Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

“We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Bluegreen algae is toxic if consumed and can cause skin rashes. People with pets were urged to stay away when the algae gripped Alton Water and dogs drinking from the lake could have become seriously ill.

Last summer Anglian Water, owners of Alton Water, fought the algae with experimental ultrasonic devices designed to make the algae sink and die.

However the park was left closed for weeks, leaving the operators to send out apologies and refunds to tens of groups who had pre-booked parties on the inflatables.

The spike in algae numbers was connected to the heatwave that baked the county over the summer months, which created a perfect environment for the algae to bloom.

There is no confirmation of opening times or the start of Aqua Park Suffolk’s season at this time.

