E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Aqua Park Suffolk goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 17:08 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 07 August 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk has now gone into administration Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Aqua Park Suffolk has now gone into administration Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

Aqua Park Suffolk, the company behind the inflatable obstacle course at Alton Water, has confirmed that it has gone into liquidation.

It was confirmed in July that the course would be shut permanently Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUPIt was confirmed in July that the course would be shut permanently Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Last month the company announced that the course would be shut permanently after dangerous blue-green algae reappeared at the site and confirmed that it would not be re-opening in 2020.

It was the second year in a row that the algae had been spotted at the reservoir.

A spokesman for the company confirmed on Wednesday that the company had now gone into liquidation and said that liquidators were in the process of contacting customers who had been booked onto the course.

One customer was told that she would have to travel almost 90 miles to Rutland Water in order to experience a similar water park.

Cynthia Gayton, 63, from Ipswich, who had been looking forward to taking her grandson to the aqua park for his 12th birthday, was furious at the news.

"I was told it was either accept I could go to Aqua Park Rutland or join a list of creditors because the business was going to be liquidated.

You may also want to watch:

"I couldn't believe it, I was being told to drive 87 miles with my autistic 12-year-old grandson, which would mean spending the night in a hotel, costing even more money.

"I'm not in a position where I can afford to lose £40.

"I don't think I'm the only one who's affected by this either, there must be more out there."

She added: "My grandson is devastated, he's been sobbing his heart out because we go swimming quite a lot and he wanted to go here too.

"I think we have been treated appallingly."

An Anglian Water spokesman said:"We have recently been informed that Aqua Park Suffolk has gone into liquidation.

"The company previously used the Alton reservoir to set up the Aqua Park which unfortunately was stopped earlier this summer due to high levels of blue green algae being found in the water.

"It was necessary for us to stop all activity on the water at the time for the health and safety of visitors.

"The Aqua Park is an independent company and is not a part of Anglian Water, if you have any questions regarding reimbursement of tickets for the Aqua Park in Suffolk please contact them directly."

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Aqua Park Suffolk goes into liquidation

Aqua Park Suffolk has now gone into administration Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

North Stand roof and Cobbold Stand door ‘to get a clean up’ as part of Portman Road improvements

Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN

Poor children fall further behind in early education

Suffolk's disadvantage gap in early years education grew to five months in 2018, up from 4.3 months the previous year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Does Ipswich deserve to be named the region’s greenest town?

Heavy traffic - one of the biggest polluters - along Grafton Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The quest for a letter ‘Z’ takes party of Suffolk parkrunners to Poland

The Suffolk parkrun tourists at the Zielona Gora parkrun in Poland, including chief organiser Steve Langley (centre, yellow vest)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists