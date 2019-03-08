Heavy Showers

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut permanently

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 10 July 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Archant

For the second year in a row Aqua Park Suffolk have been forced to close their inflatable obstacle course at Alton Water because of dangerous blue-green algae.

This afternoon Anglian Water confirmed that the Aqua Park will be shutting down with immediate effect and all customers booked on the course this summer will be refunded.

In a post on their website Aqua Park Suffolk said: " While the algae is not considered to be at harmful levels at present, customer safety is our highest priority and based on the rising trend and guidance from Alton Water, we are taking the very difficult decision to permanently close Aqua Park Suffolk."

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "Algal blooms are a natural phenomenon, occurring in large bodies of water like reservoirs and rivers when the weather conditions are very warm and still - as we have started to see again this year.

"It is by its nature, very difficult to prevent and control these blooms. We had hoped the new ultrasound technology we were trialling at Alton would help stop the algae returning this year, but unfortunately this hasn't been the case."

Anglian Water say that sailing and craft based water sports will continue as usual at the site and the campsite and all the rest of the park will remain open.

The Aqua Park team will be issuing refunds to everyone who has booked in for the summer. These will be confirmed via email.

Read more: Last year Aqua Park Suffolk shut in mid July when the 2019 heatwave caused an outbreak of the algae.

Most Read

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

