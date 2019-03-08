Aqua Park Suffolk to shut permanently

For the second year in a row Aqua Park Suffolk have been forced to close their inflatable obstacle course at Alton Water because of dangerous blue-green algae.

This afternoon Anglian Water confirmed that the Aqua Park will be shutting down with immediate effect and all customers booked on the course this summer will be refunded.

In a post on their website Aqua Park Suffolk said: " While the algae is not considered to be at harmful levels at present, customer safety is our highest priority and based on the rising trend and guidance from Alton Water, we are taking the very difficult decision to permanently close Aqua Park Suffolk."

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "Algal blooms are a natural phenomenon, occurring in large bodies of water like reservoirs and rivers when the weather conditions are very warm and still - as we have started to see again this year.

"It is by its nature, very difficult to prevent and control these blooms. We had hoped the new ultrasound technology we were trialling at Alton would help stop the algae returning this year, but unfortunately this hasn't been the case."

Anglian Water say that sailing and craft based water sports will continue as usual at the site and the campsite and all the rest of the park will remain open.

The Aqua Park team will be issuing refunds to everyone who has booked in for the summer. These will be confirmed via email.

Read more: Last year Aqua Park Suffolk shut in mid July when the 2019 heatwave caused an outbreak of the algae.