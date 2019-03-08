Another £5,000 raised for 'little fighter' Arabella, six, to finish bucket list

Arabella Scannell pictured with her parents Mark and Ellie during her treatment last year. Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY Archant

Another £5,000 of heartfelt donations are on their way to brave six-year-old leukemia patient Arabella Scannell as the people of Suffolk rally to her cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arabella Scannell returned to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge this year after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL Arabella Scannell returned to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge this year after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Parents Rob and Ellie Scannell have focused on just one thing since they were told their daughter would have to begin palliative care such was the aggressive nature of her cancer.

They want to make her last wishes come true and set up a fundraising page to help her complete her bucket list.

The response has been overwhelming and, in only two days, the family have seen and incredible £22,000 donated to their daughter - another £5,000 more than yesterday and more than double the target her family set to help them to "make Arabella's last wishes come true".

A visit to Disneyland Paris and a trip to an aquarium are among the items on Arabella's bucket list.

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year, before her cancer relapse. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year, before her cancer relapse. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Arabella's life changed forever one afternoon in May 2018 when her mother Ellie was told by doctors to collect her early from lessons at St Joseph's College urgently, because they had discovered she had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

The next year was dominated by gruelling rounds of exhausting chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Yet despite everything, the most positive person was Arabella herself - becoming a source of inspiration across her home town for the courage she showed as she made a miraculous recovery.

But in one of the cruellest blows imaginable, the AML Arabella had fought so hard to beat returned leaving her family pinning their hopes for recovery on a clinical trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Arabella Scannell is a keen dancer. Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY Arabella Scannell is a keen dancer. Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY

Now Mrs Scannell has revealed that "our biggest fear was confirmed" when they were told the clinical trial was no longer an option and that therefore Arabella would start palliative care.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone was just totally devastated and heartbroken," Mrs Scannell said.

"For our immediate family, we were in shock that this disease was so aggressive and that there's no treatment.

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

"Our children can't understand that - that's what they're finding hard to come to terms with."

But characteristic of the way the family have dealt with the hardest of circumstances, they told friends: "Our main priority now is to make Arabella's future pain free and as fun as possible."

Arabella, who has been receiving treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, but is currently in Ipswich Hospital, is keen to get home and spend time with her mother and father, brothers Bailey, 15, and Taylor, 10, and her adoptive sister Zoe, eight.

Mrs Scannell added: "If we've got this summer, at least we can do some crazy good things with her and make some memories along the way.

"She really wants to go and see Disney princesses. If we can't, we will be bringing the princesses to Arabella.

"For friends and family, they just want to support us in any which way they can."

On the JustGiving page, Arabella's family wrote: "We are hoping for enough time and energy to be able to make some precious family memories and have therefore set up this Just Giving page to enable people to contribute and support Arabella and our family over the coming weeks."

Donations can still be made on the JustGiving page here.