Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tickets go on sale for annual EADT and Ipswich Star carol concert

PUBLISHED: 14:53 04 December 2018

Last year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Last year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Christmas is now just around the corner, which means it is almost time for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star’s annual carol concert.

Last year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWNLast year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The spectacle will take place on Tuesday December 18 at Ipswich’s civic church – St Mary-Le-Tower – hosted by the Reverend Canon Charles Jenkin and his team.

Tickets are now on sale, at a cost of £3 per person, with all proceeds being donated to Suffolk Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal, which helps people who can’t afford to heat their homes during the colder months.

It is set to be a wonderfully festive affair, featuring a range of our favourite carols and the fantastic choir from St Mary-le-Tower.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “It’s always a great event which will certainly get everyone in the Christmas spirit, in the fantastic surroundings of St Mary-le-Tower.

“What better way to celebrate the festive season than with our annual carol concert - and at the same time supporting a campaign that helps hundreds of people in Suffolk stay warm at winter.

“I look forward to seeing lots of our readers at the church.”

Tim Holder, Suffolk Community Foundation’s head of public affairs, will attend the service and give a charity address to the audience.

He will talk about the Surviving Winter campaign, which has been supported by this newspaper for eight years.

It has had its best ever opening month – with more that £65,000 already pledged towards keeping the most vulnerable of our county warm through winter.

The annual campaign, organised by the Suffolk Community Foundation (SCG), looks to support people though the coldest months of the year by asking those who receive a fuel allowance they do not need to donate it to others that do.

People can also make direct donations to the appeal.

This year’s campaign has been boosted by the news that Woodbridge-based house-builder Hopkins Homes will match fund up to £30,000.

The Concert of Carols service starts at 6pm on Tuesday, December 18. Doors open at 5.30pm.

To buy tickets, pop into our office in Ipswich, located on the corner of Princes Street and Portman Road.

Topic Tags:

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

12:25 Tom Potter
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An ex-soldier has avoided jail for carrying two knives on a night out in Ipswich.

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

11:52 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable schoolgirl has been jailed for seven years.

Police called to two-vehicle crash in Grange Road in Felixstowe

10:32 Adam Howlett
Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended a crash in Felixstowe involving two cars.

Traditional Christmas lighting festivities cancelled in Aldeburgh, as ‘the everyday population gets smaller and smaller’

5 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Aldeburgh Christmas Lights Picture: JESSICA HILL

There is disappointment over how the traditional Christmas celebrations have been called off in one of Suffolk’s most exclusive seaside towns for the first time in at least 18 years.

Tickets go on sale for annual EADT and Ipswich Star carol concert

23 minutes ago Brad Jones
Last year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Christmas is now just around the corner, which means it is almost time for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star’s annual carol concert.

Video Why Suffolk’s yacht owners are foregoing the modern fibreglass boats for the old classics

09:40 Jessica Hill
Jonathan Dyke, Managing Director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, has worked in different roles at the organisation since 1982. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Like the craze for restoring VW campervans on land, so too in the water, the restoration of old classics has become a booming market in recent years.

Crash at Morrisons roundabout in Felixstowe

08:58 Adam Howlett
Police have attended a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have been called to the scene of a crash at a roundabout close to the Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe.

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

08:40 Tom Potter
Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

A man has been ordered to pay £300 towards the cost of repairing a beach shelter and police cell he vandalised.

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

08:17 Jane Hunt
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe street and threatened to kill a friend has been jailed for 30 months.

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

08:12 Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Most read

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide