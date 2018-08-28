Tickets go on sale for annual EADT and Ipswich Star carol concert

Last year's Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Christmas carol concert at St Mary le Tower church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Christmas is now just around the corner, which means it is almost time for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star’s annual carol concert.

The spectacle will take place on Tuesday December 18 at Ipswich’s civic church – St Mary-Le-Tower – hosted by the Reverend Canon Charles Jenkin and his team.

Tickets are now on sale, at a cost of £3 per person, with all proceeds being donated to Suffolk Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal, which helps people who can’t afford to heat their homes during the colder months.

It is set to be a wonderfully festive affair, featuring a range of our favourite carols and the fantastic choir from St Mary-le-Tower.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “It’s always a great event which will certainly get everyone in the Christmas spirit, in the fantastic surroundings of St Mary-le-Tower.

“What better way to celebrate the festive season than with our annual carol concert - and at the same time supporting a campaign that helps hundreds of people in Suffolk stay warm at winter.

“I look forward to seeing lots of our readers at the church.”

Tim Holder, Suffolk Community Foundation’s head of public affairs, will attend the service and give a charity address to the audience.

He will talk about the Surviving Winter campaign, which has been supported by this newspaper for eight years.

It has had its best ever opening month – with more that £65,000 already pledged towards keeping the most vulnerable of our county warm through winter.

The annual campaign, organised by the Suffolk Community Foundation (SCG), looks to support people though the coldest months of the year by asking those who receive a fuel allowance they do not need to donate it to others that do.

People can also make direct donations to the appeal.

This year’s campaign has been boosted by the news that Woodbridge-based house-builder Hopkins Homes will match fund up to £30,000.

The Concert of Carols service starts at 6pm on Tuesday, December 18. Doors open at 5.30pm.

To buy tickets, pop into our office in Ipswich, located on the corner of Princes Street and Portman Road.