Man stole £116 of toys from Argos

David Vincent has been convicted of theft from a shop after toys were stolen from Argos (file photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

An Ipswich man who stole more than £100 worth of toys from Argos has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Vincent, 41, of Stoke Park Drive, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with theft and public order offences and for breaching a court order.

You may also want to watch:

He was subsequently charged with theft from a shop after £116 worth of toys were stolen from a branch of Argos on December 23 last year.

Vincent appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.