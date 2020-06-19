Man stole £116 of toys from Argos
PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 19 June 2020
An Ipswich man who stole more than £100 worth of toys from Argos has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
David Vincent, 41, of Stoke Park Drive, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with theft and public order offences and for breaching a court order.
He was subsequently charged with theft from a shop after £116 worth of toys were stolen from a branch of Argos on December 23 last year.
Vincent appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.
He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
