First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

These are the faces of two young men today found guilty of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Jurors took 25 hours and 35 minutes to return guilty verdicts in the case against Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester.

At the same time, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, was also convicted of murder, while Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The jury of five men and six women later returned a verdict in the case of Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, who was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to one.

Jurors are still to reach a verdict on Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and will continue deliberations on Friday.

Davies can now be named and pictured after Judge Martyn Levett lifted a reporting restriction following an application by this newspaper.

Seventeen-year-old Tavis was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle by his attackers, who were accused of acting like a pack, hunting down its prey, in Packard Avenue last June.

During a three-month trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard there was bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton area of Ipswich.