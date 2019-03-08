Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

PUBLISHED: 16:58 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 March 2019

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

These are the faces of two young men today found guilty of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Kyreis Davies (foreground), 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, and Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTEDKyreis Davies (foreground), 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, and Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jurors took 25 hours and 35 minutes to return guilty verdicts in the case against Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester.

At the same time, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, was also convicted of murder, while Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The jury of five men and six women later returned a verdict in the case of Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, who was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to one.

Jurors are still to reach a verdict on Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and will continue deliberations on Friday.

Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTEDKyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Davies can now be named and pictured after Judge Martyn Levett lifted a reporting restriction following an application by this newspaper.

Seventeen-year-old Tavis was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle by his attackers, who were accused of acting like a pack, hunting down its prey, in Packard Avenue last June.

During a three-month trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard there was bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton area of Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Big interview: Cole Skuse on ‘surreal’ relegation fight, why pay cuts would be fair and the future for him and Chambers

Cole Skuse on the bench at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Young England trio called up as Judge makes McCarthy’s final Ireland squad

Alan Judge has been called up by Ireland. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists