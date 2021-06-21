News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Flags to fly across Ipswich to 'salute courage' of Armed Forces

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:11 PM June 21, 2021   
The British Armed Forces Day flag. Organisers of the Royal Norfolk Show are offering free entry to s

The Armed Forces flag will fly above the Ipswich Town Hall and Grafton House - Credit: Archant

Armed Forces flags will fly across Ipswich this week to honour the work - and sacrifice - of every member of the Armed Forces.

Ipswich Borough Council will fly two flags, one outside the Town Hall and the second outside the council's main office at Grafton House. 

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 26 and is an opportunity for people to show their support for all those who make up the Armed Forces community - from currently serving troops and reserves to service families, veterans and cadets. 

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council’s community protection portfolio-holder, said: “This is an opportunity for us all to salute the courage of the men and women who risk their lives – and sometimes pay the ultimate price – in defence of our country.

"In the last few weeks, my own regiment has lost two veterans to suicide, so this year it is even more important to me to highlight the duty we all have to look after our veterans.”

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

