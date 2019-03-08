Armed officers near town centre after reports of man seen with firearm

Armed officers from Suffolk police have responded to reports that a man was seen with a firearm in Clarkson Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Armed units from Suffolk police have responded to reports of a man being seen with a firearm near Ipswich town centre.

Police had received reports that a man had been seen with a weapon in Clarkson Street, off Norwich Road, shortly after 5.50pm.

Armed units were called to the scene to conduct searches in the area.

One eyewitness described seeing three police cars parked outside the nearby Tesco Express store, with armed officers speaking to a group of men.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed units had been dispatched, but later left the scene after conducting a search and establishing there was no threat.