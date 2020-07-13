E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Armed police swoop on Ipswich street after reports of man with knife

PUBLISHED: 18:38 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 13 July 2020

Police have arrested a man in his 50s following an incident on Sunday lunchtime in Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have arrested a man in his 50s following an incident on Sunday lunchtime in Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 50s has been arrested after police received reports of someone carrying a knife along Ipswich Waterfront.

Armed police and the ambulance service were seen in Duke Street, Ipswich, on Sunday lunchtime, with officers arresting a man in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police, said: “We were called at 12.45pm on Sunday, July 12 to reports of a man in possession of a knife in the vicinity of Duke Street.

“Armed police arrived at the scene, searched a nearby property and arrested a man in his 50s from Ipswich.

“He was taken into custody where he remains for questioning.”

