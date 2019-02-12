Sunshine and Showers

Armed police in stand-off with suspected knife man in Ipswich house

PUBLISHED: 19:17 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:26 18 February 2019

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, becasue of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, becasue of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Armed police are currently involved in a stand-off with a man believed to be armed with a knife in a house in Ipswich.

Officers have surrounded the house, which is in Springhurst Close, and trained negotiators are in dialogue with the man inside.

The cul-de-sac is completely closed and the ambulance service are also on scene.

Suffolk police were initially called to the area earlier today by residents who said that a man was acting in a threatening way towards them and that he maybe in possession of a knife.

When officers arrived they located the man and a stand-off ensued.

It is believed the man is alone inside the property and police say that there is no threat to the wider community.

The situation is on-going and officers are advising the public to avoid the area.

