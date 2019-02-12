Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police
PUBLISHED: 21:38 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:38 18 February 2019
A man has been arrested after a three-hour stand-off with armed police at a house in Ipswich.
Officers surrounded the house, in Springhurst Close, following an incident with a man who was believed to be carrying a knife. Trained negotiators were at the scene and spoke with the man inside to try and make him leave the property.
The cul-de-sac was completely closed and the ambulance service were also in attendance.
Suffolk police were initially called to the area earlier today by residents who said that a man was acting in a threatening way towards them and that he may be in possession of a knife.
When officers arrived they tracked the man down to the house and a stand-off ensued.
The man was alone inside the property and nobody was hurt during the incident. He was arrested at 7.05 pm, over three hours after the stand-off began.
Police officers have taken the man to Martlesham Investigation Centre for further questioning.
