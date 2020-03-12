E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Breaking

Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

PUBLISHED: 15:34 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 12 March 2020

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

ALEX EMMA

Armed police have been called to the headquarters of Ipswich Borough Council.

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMAArmed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Details are uncertain at this stage but witnesses have reported seeing five police cars outside and armed police at the doors to Grafton House.

A dog unit has also been seen at the scene in Russell Road.

A witness said Russell Road was temporarily closed to traffic.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council confirmed there was an ongoing police incident and that staff were following instructions from officers.

This page will be updated as more news comes in.

