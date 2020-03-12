Breaking
Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ
PUBLISHED: 15:34 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 12 March 2020
ALEX EMMA
Armed police have been called to the headquarters of Ipswich Borough Council.
Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA
Details are uncertain at this stage but witnesses have reported seeing five police cars outside and armed police at the doors to Grafton House.
A dog unit has also been seen at the scene in Russell Road.
A witness said Russell Road was temporarily closed to traffic.
A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council confirmed there was an ongoing police incident and that staff were following instructions from officers.
This page will be updated as more news comes in.