Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA ALEX EMMA

Armed police have been called to the headquarters of Ipswich Borough Council.

Details are uncertain at this stage but witnesses have reported seeing five police cars outside and armed police at the doors to Grafton House.

A dog unit has also been seen at the scene in Russell Road.

A witness said Russell Road was temporarily closed to traffic.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council confirmed there was an ongoing police incident and that staff were following instructions from officers.

This page will be updated as more news comes in.