WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich - road sealed off

PUBLISHED: 11:49 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 September 2019

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

SHANE HEFFER

Armed police are responding to a serious incident just outside Ipswich town centre.

Officers with firearms have been seen running down the middle of Orchard Street off Woodbridge Road, close to the Regent Theatre.

The area appears to be sealed off by police using cars to block traffic on the surrounding roads.

Details of the incident have not yet been released by police.

One police car remains at the scene on Silk Street and two more in Woodbrodge Road.

There are no reports that people are being asked to remain in their properties.

St Helen's Street, Grimwade Street and Bond Street are filling with traffic.

Police have used Orchard Street Surgery to park their patrol cars.

More follows.

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Queen legend Brian May's surprise visit to Ipswich Regent to watch We Will Rock You

Brian May was in the audience at the Ipswich performance of We Will Rock You Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

