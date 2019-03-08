Breaking

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich - road sealed off

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER SHANE HEFFER

Armed police are responding to a serious incident just outside Ipswich town centre.

Officers with firearms have been seen running down the middle of Orchard Street off Woodbridge Road, close to the Regent Theatre.

The area appears to be sealed off by police using cars to block traffic on the surrounding roads.

Details of the incident have not yet been released by police.

One police car remains at the scene on Silk Street and two more in Woodbrodge Road.

There are no reports that people are being asked to remain in their properties.

St Helen's Street, Grimwade Street and Bond Street are filling with traffic.

Police have used Orchard Street Surgery to park their patrol cars.

More follows.