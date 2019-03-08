E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Armed police detain man at Waterfront after incident

PUBLISHED: 19:22 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 14 September 2019

Armed police responded to reports of an incident near Wiff Waff at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Armed police have detained a person after responding to an incident at the Ipswich Waterfront.

Eye witnesses reported seeing police officers at the scene, near Wiff Waff bar at around 7pm today.

It was reported that a man had been seen throwing plant pots out of flats above the bar before being detained.

A witness inside the bar said that the door were closed while the incident was dealt with and that bouncers were not letting anybody leave until the person had been detained.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Armed police attended an incident at Ipswich Waterfront this evening. "They have detained a person of interest and there is no threat to the wider public."

There were also unconfirmed reports that the person was carrying a weapon.

