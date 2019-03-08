Armed police detain man at Waterfront after incident

Armed police responded to reports of an incident near Wiff Waff at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Armed police have detained a person after responding to an incident at the Ipswich Waterfront.

Eye-witnesses said that plant pots had been thrown during the incident. Picture: ARCHANT Eye-witnesses said that plant pots had been thrown during the incident. Picture: ARCHANT

Eye witnesses reported seeing police officers at the scene, near Wiff Waff bar at around 7pm today.

It was reported that a man had been seen throwing plant pots out of flats above the bar before being detained.

A witness inside the bar said that the door were closed while the incident was dealt with and that bouncers were not letting anybody leave until the person had been detained.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Armed police attended an incident at Ipswich Waterfront this evening. "They have detained a person of interest and there is no threat to the wider public."

There were also unconfirmed reports that the person was carrying a weapon.