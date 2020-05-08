E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jailed in Suffolk: Man who caused traumatic brain injury and robber in ‘mafia-style’ heist

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 May 2020

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Three men have been jailed for violent crimes in Suffolk and north Essex over the last seven days – receiving a combination of more than 17 years behind bars.

Robertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYRobertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dangerous criminal locked away for armed jewellery store hold-up

Robertas Piliukaitis will spend at least eight years behind bars for his part in a ‘mafia-style’ heist.

Piliukaitis, now 50, waved a fake pistol at staff and customers, including three schoolgirls, before he and an unidentified accomplice made off with £185,000 worth of watches from a jewellers in Bury St Edmunds almost six years ago.

On Wednesday, Piliukaitis was jailed for 12 years, with a four-year extended licence period, and told he must serve at least two thirds of the sentence behind bars.

Read more about the case here.

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYFortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court after he used his fist to inflict a traumatic brain injury on a takeaway customer.

The 25-year-old left a 62-year-old man in the critical care unit of Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a confrontation in a fast food restaurant in Stowmarket last year.

Musiwa had been kicked out of Golden Fried Chicken and Pizza for being aggressive and was seen punching windows in Ipswich Street before returning to the shop and hitting Steven Goymer in the head, who suffered a subdural hematoma and remained in hospital for several weeks.

Before jailing Musiwa for 26 months, Judge Rupert Overbury said he was satisfied the attack was premeditated.

Read more about the court case here.

Lee Sexton has been jailed after hitting a man with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICELee Sexton has been jailed after hitting a man with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man jailed after attacking teenager with hammer over Instagram post

Lee Sexton has been jailed for three years after he attacked a teenager with a hammer over an Instagram post.

The 19-year-old had sent the victim a series of abusive messages after the victim had tagged Sexton’s girlfriend in a picture on Instagram.

Later that day Sexton confronted the victim in the car park of the Co-op in East Street, Coggeshall, and he struck the victim over the head with a hammer causing him to fall to the floor.

The entire attack was caught on dash cam footage while a forensic examination of a hammer found by officers at the scene had DNA matching Sexton’s on it.

Investigating officer PC Vicki Fairchild, from Braintree CID, said: “This was an extremely vicious attack which could have left the victim with some really serious injuries.

See more about the case here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Could we have to walk down “one-way streets” in Ipswich town centre?

More people have been visiting Ipswich town centre, but businesses are looking at ways of making it safer after lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jailed in Suffolk: Man who caused traumatic brain injury and robber in ‘mafia-style’ heist

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police arrest ‘threats to kill’ prisoner after jail escape

Scott Chandler, who went missing from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24