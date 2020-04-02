Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 19-year-old man was punched in the face during a knife-point robbery in Ipswich, the fourth in Suffolk in the last 10 days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Back Hamlet, Ipswich, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday April 1.

The victim was sitting on a park bench when he was approached by three other men.

Two of the men had knives and threatened the victim, ordering him to hand over a mobile phone, a ring and bag.

The teen was then shouted at and punched under the eye before the men left in the direction of Suffolk New College.

All three suspects are described as male and were between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins.

They were all wearing grey tracksuits and masks.

The incident was the fifth knife-point robbery in Suffolk in the last 10 days.

An armed robbery happened in Bury St Edmunds, at a Tesco Express on the Morehall Estate, in Lawson at 5.30am on Monday March 23.

In Leiston, a Londis shop was robbed in Sizewell Road at 8.45pm on Sunday March 29.

McColl’s shop in Church Street, Eye, was robbed at 7.45pm on Sunday March 29.

And then Mace Stores in New Street, Fressingfield, was robbed at 7.20pm on Wednesday April 1 – less than one hour before the Alexandra Park incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Alexandra Park or has information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/19204/20