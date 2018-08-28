Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

The search continues for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his Ipswich home for almost a month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Arminas Nauseda, who went missing from his home address on Friday, November 9.

Arminas is described as six foot, one inch tall, of slim build and with curly brown hair. He is believed to have links to Stowmarket and Colchester.

There have been occasional sightings of him in Ipswich in recent days, but police are concerned for his welfare and enquires are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him, seen a person matching the description given or has any further information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.