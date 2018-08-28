Rain

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

PUBLISHED: 20:23 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:23 06 December 2018

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

The search continues for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his Ipswich home for almost a month.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Arminas Nauseda, who went missing from his home address on Friday, November 9.

Arminas is described as six foot, one inch tall, of slim build and with curly brown hair. He is believed to have links to Stowmarket and Colchester.

There have been occasional sightings of him in Ipswich in recent days, but police are concerned for his welfare and enquires are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him, seen a person matching the description given or has any further information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

20:23 Amy Gibbons
Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The search continues for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his Ipswich home for almost a month.

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

20:04 Amy Gibbons
Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A repeat offender who was ‘pinned down’ by members of the public after stealing cash from a Cornhill food stall is back behind bars.

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

19:44 Jake Foxford
Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A woman was fined £100 for leaving her vehicle in a car park for 15 minutes while she tried - unsuccessfully - to use a payment machine which rejected her money.

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

19:25 Will Jefford
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

Video First look: Co-op Juniors Christmas show 2018 - The Nutcracker

19:24 Andrew Clarke
The Co-op Juniors are staging their version of The Nutcracker as this year's Christmas Spectacular at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Co-op Juniors are reinventing a piece of Christmas tradition this year when they bring their version of The Nutcracker to the Snape Maltings. We take a look backstage at one of company’s most ambitious productions

Review: The New Wolsey’s latest rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella

19:14 Andrew Clarke
Let's Dance. Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak

What did our arts editor make of the New Wolsey’s 2018/19 panto Cinderella?

Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14

17:29 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A14 at Nacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

17:08 Jessica Hill
Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has opened a new store in Ipswich.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

16:17 Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

