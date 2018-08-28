Sunshine and Showers

Orwell School remembers with huge student effort and WWII veterans

PUBLISHED: 15:03 20 November 2018

Marking the end of the Grat War, the pupils dressed in red and black to mark the moment fighting on the Western Front ended. Picture: SARAH KIRBY-SMITH

Archant

One Ipswich school invited World War Two veterans to see their Remembrance Day work - even forming a giant poppy made of their pupils on the school fields.

WWII veterans Mo Goldstien and Tony Booth visited the school to see a performance by the children and their poppy display in the main corridor. Picture: SARAH KIRBY-SMITHWWII veterans Mo Goldstien and Tony Booth visited the school to see a performance by the children and their poppy display in the main corridor. Picture: SARAH KIRBY-SMITH

Orwell Park school students from Year 3 and preparatory classes came together in red and black tops to make the iconic symbol of the Armistice before their service of remembrance on November 10.

Among the audience were two very special guests in WWII veterans Mo Goldstein and Tony Booth, who served in the Royal Armoured Corps, The Falklands and in Northern Ireland.

Headmaster Adrian Brown said: “Many Old Orwellians made the ultimate sacrifice in the two world wars and in this special year of remembrance, there was an added poignancy to the service that was held as always on school field.”

The pupils in the prep school all made poppies which they used to decorate the display cupboards in the main corridor.

Students at Orwell Park School form a giant poppy on their school fields on November 9 as part of their Rememberance Day celebrations. Picture: SARAH KIRBY-SMITHStudents at Orwell Park School form a giant poppy on their school fields on November 9 as part of their Rememberance Day celebrations. Picture: SARAH KIRBY-SMITH

On Saturday the whole school attended a service of remembrance at their, led by the Headmaster and the School Chaplain, Revd Canon Ian Wilson, where the roll of pupils who lost their lives in WWI and WWII was read.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was a most poignant service, particularly as the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and we remember former pupils and staff.

“It is so important that the younger generation are aware of the sacrifices made all those years ago.”

