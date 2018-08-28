Arrest after night-time burglary at Ipswich B&B
PUBLISHED: 18:58 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:40 12 December 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after an amount of food was stolen from an B&B in Ipswich.
The incident happened at a B&B on Christchurch Street shortly before 5am on Wednesday, December 12.
Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, for possession of a knife/bladed article and for possession of a Class B drug.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
