Childen learn the art of time travel

PUBLISHED: 15:15 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 12 June 2019

Pupils learned about history through art projects and story-telling with the Rock Paper Scissors activity day Picture: SUBMITTED

Pupils learned about history through art projects and story-telling with the Rock Paper Scissors activity day Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Youngsters from Ipswich journeyed back in time to enjoy a day of history in art and stories.

Pupils learned about history through art projects and story-telling with the Rock Paper Scissors activity day Picture: SUBMITTED

More than 40 children took part in the Twisted History creative play day held at Woodbridge Primary School organised by the Rock Paper Scissors art group.

The day took children through time from the Ancient Egyptians, to the Battle of Hastings and the Tudors.

All the participants created a range of their own historical artefacts - bandaged mummies and decorated sarcophaguses, illustrated comic books about the Curse of Tutankhamen, and secret messages. The finale was the recreation of the Battle of Hastings using cardboard.

Pupils learned about history through art projects and story-telling with the Rock Paper Scissors activity day Picture: SUBMITTED

The art projects were led by Lucy Horsfield, art and design lecturer at Suffolk New College, while storytelling was led by Hannah Houghton, a history teacher at Northgate High School.

Kate Hodgetts, headteacher at St Helens, said: "In a time where the arts can get lost in the primary curriculum it is amazing that Rock Paper Scissors allow children to embrace their creative talents in such an exciting and productive way.

"Everyone can be an artist, it just needs a little inspiration and the freedom to explore."

