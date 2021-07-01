News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich to host 5 live music gigs and an art walk this summer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:44 PM July 1, 2021   
Jitka Sch watercolour on canvas will be on display in Ipswich town centre

Jitka Schejbalova watercolour on canvas will be on display in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Art Eat Events

Ipswich town centre will play host to five live music concerts and an art walk this summer. 

Shop and cafe windows throughout the town will display works for the art walk, thanks to organisers Art Eat Events and funding from the Arts Council. 

Ipswich town centre art trail

Ipswich town centre art trail - Credit: Art Eat Events

Iona Hodgson, co-director of Art Eat Events CIC, said: “We wanted to increase the provision of visual arts in the town, encourage visitors to the town centre and give a platform to local visual artists, printmakers, painters and illustrators.

"We have some brilliant artists in Ipswich and loads of fantastic independent businesses - this project celebrates them all.”

SONY DSC

Framed klaleidoscope eye by Catalina Carvajal - Credit: Art Eat Events

The five live music events feature international musicians including Sefo Kanuteh, Darien Prophecy, Corina Piatti, Harry Kalampakakis and Emma Buckley.

They cost £5 and will be available from Eventbrite.

People can search for Art Walk Ipswich Concerts on Eventbrite from July 1.

Corinna Piatti at Soho in London

Corinna Piatti at Soho in London - Credit: Art Eat Events

The music and art trail runs from July 24 to August 15. 

The map will be available to download from the Art Eat website from early July by visiting arteatevents.com/artwalk

Emma Buckley

Emma Buckley - Credit: Art Eat Events

People can also pick up a hard copy of the map by visiting Applaud Cafe, Dance East, Dial Lane Books, Framework Workshop & Gallery, Hullabaloo, M.F. Gallery & Framing, On the Huh, Rockafella Industries, Shadow Gallery Barber, Stoke Bridge Workshop, The Dress Circle, The Green Room, The Loft, Unicorn Studios and Zest.

The artwork displayed will also be available to buy from these shops.

It includes work by Bev Howe, Catalina Carvajal, Danielle Hopkinson, David Stone, Hannah Huntly, Hannah Tooke, Jack Cripps, James Elms, Jemma White, Jitka Schejbalova, Joe Davey, Letha Evelyn, Megan Rose Clark, Mikaela Rakham, Nicky Durham, Owen J Berry and Sarah Nkugwa.

Jack Cripps

Jack Cripps - Credit: Art Eat Events

