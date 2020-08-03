Stunning new mural created along Ipswich’s waterfront to highlight community empowerment

Artist Philip Melling, Daisy Lees Co Director of Art Eat Festival, and artist EVEWRIGHT Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A community designed mural has been completed on Ipswich’s waterfront.

The mural has been organised by Art Eat Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The mural has been organised by Art Eat Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new mural sits on boardings outside the old RW Paul building on Ipswich’s waterfront and was managed by those behind the popular Art Eat Festival.

The design was created by multi-disciplinary visual installation artist Everton Wright, known as Evewright.

“We worked with Evewright last year on a mural project,” said Iona Hodgson from Art Eat Events.

“We wanted to do something with young people from Ipswich.”

Volunteers spent five days completing the mural Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Volunteers spent five days completing the mural Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The final design was conceived through a series of workshops held over Zoom with young people helping to influence the final artwork that Evewright created.

The mural was also inspired by the upcoming Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion which focuses on the power of storytelling and how it is used to unite and divide communities.

It had been hoped that the mural and the exhibition would coincide but unfortunately, due to the coronavirus the exhibition since been delayed.

However, it is hoped that the mural will be able to feature in the exhibition as an example of community empowerment particularly for those from BAME backgrounds.

The mural coming to life on Ipswich's waterfront Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The mural coming to life on Ipswich's waterfront Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Once the design was complete young people from a range of local youth groups were then invited to go down to the waterfront to help complete the final design.

In total, 20 young people aged between 15 and 25 spent five days helping to paint the mural.

“They have got a lot out of it,” said Ms Hodgson.

Councillors Glenn Chishom and Carole Jones with the new mural Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Councillors Glenn Chishom and Carole Jones with the new mural Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Some of them are refugees and others are from all over the place.”

Money for the project came from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Response to the completed mural has been very positive with members of the public having spoken with those painting the mural as they walked by.

“It’s about building community. It’s about community cohesion,” said Ms Hodgson

The mural was completed in just five days Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The mural was completed in just five days Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“All of the young people have got so much out of it.”

Ms Hodgson said that the team were hoping to do more murals in the future.

Meanwhile the Art Eat Festival itself is due to return next year.

More information about the festival, including how to get involved in future murals can be found on the Art Eat website.