See this inspiring artwork from young Suffolk artists tackling sustainability

PUBLISHED: 13:15 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 17 February 2020

Cara Storer created a link with a homeless charity in Ipswich and made portraits of homeless people on cardboard shelters. Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

The word "sustainability" has become a global buzzword and now young Suffolk artists are looking at how to use their work to inspire change.

Arianna Simpson-Todd used her sustainable relationships with her friends as inspiration for her art. Picture: JOHN NICEArianna Simpson-Todd used her sustainable relationships with her friends as inspiration for her art. Picture: JOHN NICE

Students from Suffolk New College created work with a central theme of sustainability for an exhibition which opened on Friday February 14.

Carer Storer, 19, decided to look at the sustainability of life and interviewed several homeless people to research her project.

"I wanted to highlight homelessness through my art," she said.

"I talked to people on the streets and ended up working with a charity called Root to Freedom."

L/R: Art and Design teacher Helen Armstrong Bland from Suffolk New College and Melissa Matthews from Suffolk Libraries. Picture: JOHN NICEL/R: Art and Design teacher Helen Armstrong Bland from Suffolk New College and Melissa Matthews from Suffolk Libraries. Picture: JOHN NICE

Miss Storer drew portraits of her interviewees on a cardboard shelter, like those seen on the streets to protect homeless people from the weather.

Her work has now been sold and she has chosen to donate the proceeds to the charity she worked with during her project.

"This has been so rewarding," she added.

"I'd love to do this on a bigger scale in the future. I'm also going to continue to work with the charity by taking photos and creating promotional videos for the Root to Freedom website."

Esme Pears created a piece of art with recycled materials. Picture: JOHN NICEEsme Pears created a piece of art with recycled materials. Picture: JOHN NICE

The exhibition is being held in the Ipswich Library and is a collaboration between the college and the Suffolk Libraries arts programme Building Libraries on Creativity (BLOC).

The programme is funded by the Arts Council England and the exhibition will run until Monday February 24.

Helen Armstrong Bland is an art and design lecturer at the college and praised her students.

Abbie Buckley created a piece of art linking back to her childhood with sustainable materials and hopes to be a children's illustrator one day. Picture: JOHN NICEAbbie Buckley created a piece of art linking back to her childhood with sustainable materials and hopes to be a children's illustrator one day. Picture: JOHN NICE

"They have used different mediums to express the theme of sustainability including audio, fashion, film, sculpture, textiles and visual art," she said.

"They committed to this with great enthusiasm.

"This is a great project to be involved in and we are grateful to the library and BLOC for giving our students this opportunity."

Melissa Matthews is creative programmes manager for Suffolk Libraries and said that she was very excited to house work created by local students.

She added: "We are really passionate about showcasing regional talent and supporting young artists.

"We can't wait for the public to experience this exhibition."

