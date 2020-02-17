See this inspiring artwork from young Suffolk artists tackling sustainability
The word "sustainability" has become a global buzzword and now young Suffolk artists are looking at how to use their work to inspire change.
Students from Suffolk New College created work with a central theme of sustainability for an exhibition which opened on Friday February 14.
Carer Storer, 19, decided to look at the sustainability of life and interviewed several homeless people to research her project.
"I wanted to highlight homelessness through my art," she said.
"I talked to people on the streets and ended up working with a charity called Root to Freedom."
Miss Storer drew portraits of her interviewees on a cardboard shelter, like those seen on the streets to protect homeless people from the weather.
Her work has now been sold and she has chosen to donate the proceeds to the charity she worked with during her project.
"This has been so rewarding," she added.
"I'd love to do this on a bigger scale in the future. I'm also going to continue to work with the charity by taking photos and creating promotional videos for the Root to Freedom website."
The exhibition is being held in the Ipswich Library and is a collaboration between the college and the Suffolk Libraries arts programme Building Libraries on Creativity (BLOC).
The programme is funded by the Arts Council England and the exhibition will run until Monday February 24.
Helen Armstrong Bland is an art and design lecturer at the college and praised her students.
"They have used different mediums to express the theme of sustainability including audio, fashion, film, sculpture, textiles and visual art," she said.
"They committed to this with great enthusiasm.
"This is a great project to be involved in and we are grateful to the library and BLOC for giving our students this opportunity."
Melissa Matthews is creative programmes manager for Suffolk Libraries and said that she was very excited to house work created by local students.
She added: "We are really passionate about showcasing regional talent and supporting young artists.
"We can't wait for the public to experience this exhibition."